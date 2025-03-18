electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Director Thomas J. Errico Buys 6,000 Shares

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Free Report) Director Thomas J. Errico purchased 6,000 shares of electroCore stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $48,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 256,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,076,848.10. This trade represents a 2.40 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

electroCore Stock Performance

Shares of ECOR traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $8.26. The company had a trading volume of 435,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,455. electroCore, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.32 and a 52 week high of $19.49. The company has a market capitalization of $54.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on ECOR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their target price on electroCore from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of electroCore in a report on Thursday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On electroCore

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ECOR. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in electroCore in the 3rd quarter worth about $255,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of electroCore by 10.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 63,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 5,951 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of electroCore by 31,250.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS bought a new position in shares of electroCore during the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in electroCore by 80.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 58,800 shares during the period. 26.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, provides non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription only handheld device intended for regular or intermittent use for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache, as well as for the treatment of hemicrania continua and paroxysmal hemicrania.

