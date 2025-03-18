EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELCPF) Short Interest Down 28.0% in February

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELCPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,382,500 shares, a drop of 28.0% from the February 13th total of 7,478,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 578.8 days.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Price Performance

Shares of ELCPF opened at $3.25 on Tuesday. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $4.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.59.

About EDP – Energias de Portugal

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Italy, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Greece, Colombia, Brazil, North America, and internationally. It operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments.

