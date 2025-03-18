DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.061 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th.

DWS Municipal Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.9% per year over the last three years.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

KTF stock opened at $9.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.75. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $10.22.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

