DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Short Interest Update

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,440,000 shares, a decrease of 34.0% from the February 13th total of 5,210,000 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

DD stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $77.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,068,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,086,165. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.11. DuPont de Nemours has a 52 week low of $72.38 and a 52 week high of $90.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 7.12%. As a group, research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 479.4% during the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.17.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

