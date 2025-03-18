Dopkins Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in GE Vernova by 111.0% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of GE Vernova by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in GE Vernova by 425.1% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 195,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,355,000 after acquiring an additional 158,389 shares during the period.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

GE Vernova Stock Up 6.0 %

Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $332.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $354.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $315.42. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.00 and a 52-week high of $447.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.77.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 6.70%. GE Vernova’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GEV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim upgraded GE Vernova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $385.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. New Street Research set a $380.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $420.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on GE Vernova from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.02.

Read Our Latest Report on GE Vernova

GE Vernova Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.