Dopkins Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.27 Million Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 36,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHC. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHC opened at $37.11 on Tuesday. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $33.37 and a 52-week high of $38.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.54 and a 200 day moving average of $36.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.05.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.