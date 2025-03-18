Dopkins Wealth Management LLC Acquires 27,231 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 610.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,231 shares during the period. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHO. Kennebec Savings Bank raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Aspect Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO opened at $24.25 on Tuesday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $24.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.24.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

