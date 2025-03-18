Dino Robusto Sells 6,250 Shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA) Stock

CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) Chairman Dino Robusto sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $305,375.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 720,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,200,796.12. The trade was a 0.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

CNA Financial Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CNA traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.03. The company had a trading volume of 280,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,165. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a P/E/G ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.68. CNA Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $42.33 and a 1 year high of $52.36.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.14. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 6.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

CNA Financial Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This is a boost from CNA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.27%.

CNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded CNA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on CNA Financial from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CNA

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNA Financial

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 9,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in CNA Financial by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in CNA Financial by 4.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in CNA Financial by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in CNA Financial by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.