Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% (NYSE:DDT) Short Interest Update

Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% (NYSE:DDT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decline of 26.4% from the February 13th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% Price Performance
Shares of NYSE DDT traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.10. The company had a trading volume of 5,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,143. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.89. Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% has a one year low of $25.44 and a one year high of $26.59.
Dillards Capital Trust I CAP SECS 7.5% Company Profile
