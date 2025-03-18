dForce USD Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. Over the last seven days, dForce USD has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001209 BTC on exchanges. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $15.52 million and approximately $5,710.88 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get dForce USD alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000202 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.78 or 0.00011882 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.25 or 0.00107207 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00007565 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000380 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000024 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 41% against the dollar and now trades at $159,840.00 or 1.92252922 BTC.

PotCoin (POT) traded 134% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000012 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 15,528,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,528,654 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 15,527,447.58477312 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99889506 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for dForce USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for dForce USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.