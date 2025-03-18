Dero (DERO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.36 Million

Dero (DERO) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. During the last week, Dero has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dero has a market cap of $4.36 million and approximately $16,511.06 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000369 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dero alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00008189 BTC.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82,484.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000201 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00011835 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $338.27 or 0.00410095 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.44 or 0.00107222 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $209.28 or 0.00253714 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.42 or 0.00021122 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00040796 BTC.

About Dero

Dero (CRYPTO:DERO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,312,916 coins. The official website for Dero is dero.io. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Dero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.