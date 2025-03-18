Delphi Management Inc. MA Makes New Investment in Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY)

Delphi Management Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 28,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Unity Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 152,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,198,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,227,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 84.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Unity Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. 42.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Unity Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity at Unity Bancorp

In related news, Director Vincent Geraci sold 1,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $92,035.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,312 shares in the company, valued at $422,415.84. The trade was a 17.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary E. Gross sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $158,532.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,731.16. The trade was a 15.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,791 shares of company stock worth $380,669 over the last quarter. 28.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNTY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up from $51.00) on shares of Unity Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of Unity Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

View Our Latest Research Report on Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp Trading Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:UNTY opened at $42.08 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.07 and a 200 day moving average of $42.14. Unity Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $51.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.24 million, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 15.08%. On average, research analysts predict that Unity Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Unity Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Unity Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.79%.

Unity Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides range of commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. It offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.