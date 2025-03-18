Delphi Management Inc. MA Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Delphi Management Inc. MA lowered its holdings in shares of The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,865 shares during the period. Cheesecake Factory comprises about 1.5% of Delphi Management Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Delphi Management Inc. MA’s holdings in Cheesecake Factory were worth $1,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAKE. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 616 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 1,149.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,321 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheesecake Factory alerts:

Insider Activity at Cheesecake Factory

In other Cheesecake Factory news, Chairman David Overton sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total transaction of $5,308,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,092,147 shares in the company, valued at $164,131,162.76. This trade represents a 3.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total value of $1,553,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,856 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,687.36. The trade was a 42.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cheesecake Factory Price Performance

Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $47.27 on Tuesday. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a one year low of $33.05 and a one year high of $57.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.55.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.13. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 45.89% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $920.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Cheesecake Factory Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. Cheesecake Factory’s dividend payout ratio is 33.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.19.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CAKE

Cheesecake Factory Profile

(Free Report)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.