Delphi Management Inc. MA Has $1.36 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Delphi Management Inc. MA cut its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,141 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 44,145 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,356,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 345,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.56, for a total transaction of $64,050,487.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,565,931.52. This trade represents a 23.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $154.01 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.78 and a fifty-two week high of $198.31. The stock has a market cap of $430.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.95.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 133.25%. The business had revenue of $14.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Oracle from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Oracle from $212.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Oracle from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.71.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

