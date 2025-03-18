DataHighway (DHX) 1-Day Volume Tops $2,160.68

DataHighway (DHX) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 18th. DataHighway has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and $2,160.68 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DataHighway coin can currently be bought for $0.0093 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DataHighway has traded up 8.7% against the US dollar.

About DataHighway

DataHighway was first traded on April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,306,545 coins. The official website for DataHighway is www.datahighway.com. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DataHighway Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 0.00949583 USD and is up 2.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $3,911.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

