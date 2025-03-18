DAO Maker (DAO) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $35.47 Million

DAO Maker (DAO) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 18th. DAO Maker has a total market cap of $35.47 million and $2.13 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DAO Maker has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar. One DAO Maker token can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker’s genesis date was February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 277,823,502 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,926,000 tokens. The official message board for DAO Maker is medium.com/daomaker. DAO Maker’s official website is daomaker.com. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @daomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DAO Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “$DAO is the native cryptocurrency token of the DAO Maker platform, a comprehensive ecosystem designed to facilitate the formation and growth of Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). Created by founders Christoph Zaknun and Giorgio Marciano, the platform addresses the complex challenges of creating and managing DAOs by offering a suite of tools for blockchain integration, governance, and community engagement.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAO Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

