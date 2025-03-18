DallasNews (NASDAQ:DALN) Posts Earnings Results

DallasNews (NASDAQ:DALN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. DallasNews had a negative return on equity of 330.08% and a negative net margin of 4.71%.

DallasNews Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of DALN opened at $6.81 on Tuesday. DallasNews has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $7.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.65. The company has a market cap of $36.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 0.48.

DallasNews Company Profile

DallasNews Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, publishes and sells newspapers in Texas. The company operates The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; dallasnews.com a digital platform; The News, a metropolitan newspaper; and Al Dia, an online Spanish-language newspapers. It also offers digital advertising and marketing services, such as strategic marketing services, consulting, branding, paid media strategy and management, creative services, search optimization, direct mail, and sale of promotional materials, as well as provides multi-channel marketing solutions through subscription sales of the company's cloud-based software.

