DallasNews (NASDAQ:DALN) Posts Earnings Results

DallasNews (NASDAQ:DALN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. DallasNews had a negative return on equity of 330.08% and a negative net margin of 4.71%.
DallasNews Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of DALN opened at $6.81 on Tuesday. DallasNews has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $7.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.65. The company has a market cap of $36.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 0.48.
DallasNews Company Profile
