CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CYBR. Citigroup boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $445.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.15.

NASDAQ CYBR traded down $1.99 on Tuesday, hitting $344.46. 35,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,059. The business’s fifty day moving average is $363.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $321.91. CyberArk Software has a 12 month low of $223.41 and a 12 month high of $421.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.64 and a beta of 1.06.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.85). CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. Analysts expect that CyberArk Software will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYBR. Thoma Bravo L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth about $380,637,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,375,000. Nepsis Inc. grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 882.4% during the 4th quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 562,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,339,000 after purchasing an additional 505,088 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,603,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,287,000 after purchasing an additional 391,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 195.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 508,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,614,000 after purchasing an additional 336,462 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

