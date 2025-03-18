Custos Family Office LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Custos Family Office LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Custos Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Custos Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VB. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 23,750.1% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,614,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,142,000 after buying an additional 2,603,248 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $529,562,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24,676.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,593,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,420 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24,531.6% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,349,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,596 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,351,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA VB opened at $226.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $241.53 and a 200 day moving average of $242.16. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $209.81 and a twelve month high of $263.35.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

