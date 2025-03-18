Custos Family Office LLC Has $4.99 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Custos Family Office LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Custos Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Custos Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $4,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,357,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,769,000 after buying an additional 959,776 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,028,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,879,000 after acquiring an additional 537,412 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,746,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 6,215.0% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 378,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,928,000 after purchasing an additional 372,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 6,204.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 336,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,264,000 after purchasing an additional 331,375 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF stock opened at $64.34 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.60. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $61.48 and a 1-year high of $66.65.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.3463 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.