Custos Family Office LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Custos Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 353,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,149 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 5.4% of Custos Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Custos Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $15,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 7,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 13,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HTG Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $46.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.61. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.