Custos Family Office LLC Acquires 15,316 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Custos Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 200.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,316 shares during the period. Custos Family Office LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 189.3% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 58,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 38,256 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 199.8% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 24,294 shares during the last quarter. Wrenne Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 223.3% during the fourth quarter. Wrenne Financial Planning LLC now owns 245,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 169,866 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 196.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 59,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 39,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 123,114 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

SCHB stock opened at $21.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.71. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $19.14 and a 52-week high of $23.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.05.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.