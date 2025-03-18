Curio Wealth LLC Invests $29,000 in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFG. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 58,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 37,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 358.7% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 12,768 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PFG opened at $83.88 on Tuesday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.21 and a 1-year high of $91.98. The company has a market cap of $18.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 44.91%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PFG. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down from $86.00) on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.92.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

