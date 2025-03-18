CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stock Position Increased by Mystic Asset Management Inc.

Mystic Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CSX by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth $383,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 18,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 347,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,213,000 after purchasing an additional 40,873 shares during the period. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 117,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

CSX stock opened at $30.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $38.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). CSX had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 28.15%. Research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on CSX in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

