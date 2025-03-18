CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

CSW Industrials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $379.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CSWI. StockNews.com cut CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on CSW Industrials from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on CSW Industrials from $466.00 to $404.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Truist Financial began coverage on CSW Industrials in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $362.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on CSW Industrials from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

In other news, Director Robert M. Swartz sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.21, for a total value of $61,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,091,729.99. The trade was a 1.48 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Don Sullivan sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.58, for a total value of $679,644.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,951,330.32. The trade was a 5.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,067 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,438 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in CSW Industrials by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 51,306 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,101,000 after purchasing an additional 27,042 shares during the period. Sovereign s Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $403,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,013,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in CSW Industrials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. 82.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSWI stock opened at $292.84 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $330.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $359.65. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99 and a beta of 0.80. CSW Industrials has a 52-week low of $221.10 and a 52-week high of $436.50.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.11. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 15.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CSW Industrials will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. CSW Industrials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.47%.

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contractor Solutions, Engineered Building Solutions, and Specialized Reliability Solutions. The Contractor Solutions segment provides condensate pads, pans, pumps, switches, and traps; cements, diffusers, grilles, registers, solvents, thread sealants, and vents; line set covers; refrigerant caps; wire pulling head tools; electrical protection, chemical maintenance, and installation supplies for HVAC; ductless mini-split systems installation support tools and accessories; and drain waste and vent system products for use in HVAC/R, plumbing, general industrial, architecturally specified building products.

