CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Purchased by Kensington Investment Counsel LLC

Kensington Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,941 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Berbice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 811.1% during the 4th quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 976.9% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CRWD opened at $364.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 715.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $385.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.81 and a 12-month high of $455.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $480.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $347.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $398.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CrowdStrike

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total value of $1,588,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,669,042. This trade represents a 4.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 17,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.13, for a total value of $7,329,585.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 780,592 shares in the company, valued at $334,194,852.96. This trade represents a 2.15 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,315 shares of company stock valued at $38,319,124 in the last 90 days. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.