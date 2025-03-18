CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Insider Sells $1,588,500.00 in Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $1,588,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,714 shares in the company, valued at $31,669,042. This trade represents a 4.78 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shawn Henry also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

On Tuesday, February 18th, Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.67, for a total transaction of $1,802,680.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.91, for a total transaction of $1,419,640.00.

On Monday, December 23rd, Shawn Henry sold 5,505 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.47, for a total transaction of $1,973,377.35.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

CRWD stock traded up $11.10 on Monday, hitting $364.83. 4,252,486 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,721,456. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.81 and a 1-year high of $455.59. The stock has a market cap of $89.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 715.37, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $385.67 and a 200-day moving average of $342.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,111,542,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 379.0% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 1,286,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,678 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 25.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,068,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,161 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,655.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 755,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,021,000 after acquiring an additional 712,900 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,375,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.78.

Read Our Latest Report on CrowdStrike

About CrowdStrike

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.