Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Crimson Wine Group had a return on equity of 0.54% and a net margin of 1.41%.
Crimson Wine Group Trading Up 0.3 %
OTCMKTS:CWGL traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $5.85. 1,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,662. The stock has a market cap of $120.55 million, a PE ratio of 117.00 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.91 and a 200-day moving average of $6.27. Crimson Wine Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00.
Crimson Wine Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Crimson Wine Group
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Arqit Stock Soars as NVIDIA’s GTC Fuels Quantum Excitement
- How to Profit From Growth Investing
- 3 Must-Own Stocks to Build Wealth This Decade
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Advanced Micro Devices Eyes AI Market Growth—Is AMD a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Crimson Wine Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crimson Wine Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.