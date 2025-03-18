Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Crimson Wine Group (OTCMKTS:CWGL – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Crimson Wine Group had a return on equity of 0.54% and a net margin of 1.41%.

Crimson Wine Group Trading Up 0.3 %

OTCMKTS:CWGL traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $5.85. 1,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,662. The stock has a market cap of $120.55 million, a PE ratio of 117.00 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.91 and a 200-day moving average of $6.27. Crimson Wine Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00.

Get Crimson Wine Group alerts:

Crimson Wine Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Crimson Wine Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells wines in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. The company also sells bulk wines and grapes; and other non-wine products, such as merchandise, as well as provides custom winemaking services.

Receive News & Ratings for Crimson Wine Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crimson Wine Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.