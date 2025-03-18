Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Reduces Stock Holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lowered its position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 132.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. GWN Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. Seros Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth about $390,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter worth about $441,000.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of BATS:NJUL opened at $61.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.11. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $64.88. The firm has a market cap of $206.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 0.52.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

