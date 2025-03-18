Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Raises Stock Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 43.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,454 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 3rd quarter worth $12,392,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.5% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 674,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,918,000 after buying an additional 29,294 shares in the last quarter. Elios Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the third quarter worth $6,731,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 259.3% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 202,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,953,000 after buying an additional 145,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the third quarter worth $247,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Up 0.7 %

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock opened at $58.85 on Tuesday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52-week low of $52.78 and a 52-week high of $64.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.57.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Profile

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

