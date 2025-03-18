Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Purchases 851 Shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $147,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AVUV opened at $87.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.93. The company has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.28. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $84.37 and a 52-week high of $107.64.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

