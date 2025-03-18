Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $1.98 Million Holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 699 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 154.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:JHMM opened at $57.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 1.11. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $53.30 and a twelve month high of $65.18.

About John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.