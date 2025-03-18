Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 186.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 66,505 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,314 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 902.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 206,419,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,784,795,000 after buying an additional 185,825,669 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 32,139,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,002,000 after buying an additional 21,503,265 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 197.7% during the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,865,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,377,000 after buying an additional 16,511,474 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 208.8% during the fourth quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 15,779,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,778,000 after buying an additional 10,670,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 14,875,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,820,000 after buying an additional 10,909,001 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHX opened at $22.41 on Tuesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.19. The company has a market capitalization of $50.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.03.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

