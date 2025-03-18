Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 79.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPMO. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPMO opened at $94.56 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $74.40 and a 52-week high of $103.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.71 and its 200-day moving average is $95.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 0.93.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.