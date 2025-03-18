Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 65,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,539,000 after buying an additional 11,706 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,859,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,910,000 after buying an additional 375,781 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 77,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,221,000 after buying an additional 4,732 shares in the last quarter. Napa Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,307,000. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 288,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,396,000 after buying an additional 17,608 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RTX news, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $361,728.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,008.40. This trade represents a 35.27 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 19,431 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.82, for a total value of $2,464,239.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,742 shares in the company, valued at $3,771,880.44. This represents a 39.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,831 shares of company stock valued at $10,309,302. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Vertical Research upgraded RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on RTX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group upgraded RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RTX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.40.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock opened at $131.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $176.04 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $92.35 and a 12 month high of $135.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.23.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. On average, research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 70.99%.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

See Also

