Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB – Free Report) by 211.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,645 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $25.52 on Tuesday. Schwab Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.37 and a 52 week high of $26.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.86.

About Schwab Municipal Bond ETF

The Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (SCMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment grade tax-exempt debt, issued by US states and territories with varying maturities. SCMB was launched on Oct 12, 2022 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

