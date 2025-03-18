Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 461 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VOE. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $320,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWN Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $335,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

VOE stock opened at $161.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.22. The stock has a market cap of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $146.37 and a 1 year high of $176.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.