Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 443 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 40,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 42,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 5,451 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 104.0% in the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 7,159 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Group Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,268,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,048,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,071,000 after acquiring an additional 22,347 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $43.71 on Tuesday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $39.42 and a 1 year high of $46.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.83.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

