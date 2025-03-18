Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,201 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,201 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Timken were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Timken in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timken in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Timken in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timken in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Timken from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Timken from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Timken from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Timken from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $407,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,379,091.50. The trade was a 5.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Timken Price Performance

NYSE:TKR opened at $75.25 on Tuesday. The Timken Company has a one year low of $69.35 and a one year high of $94.71. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. Timken had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.93%. Equities analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Timken Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Timken’s payout ratio is presently 27.25%.

About Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

