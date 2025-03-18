Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,472 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,592 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Target by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 180,749 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $24,434,000 after acquiring an additional 23,068 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 55,810 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after purchasing an additional 9,485 shares in the last quarter. GWN Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $682,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,180 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $170.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Target from $153.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Target from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Target from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Target from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.87.

Target Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Target stock opened at $105.61 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $103.46 and a 1-year high of $181.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.17. Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $30.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.56%.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.