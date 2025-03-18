Cozad Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,472 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,592 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Target by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 180,749 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $24,434,000 after acquiring an additional 23,068 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 55,810 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,544,000 after purchasing an additional 9,485 shares in the last quarter. GWN Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at about $682,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Target by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 8,180 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TGT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $170.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Target from $153.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Target from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Target from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Target from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.87.
Target Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of Target stock opened at $105.61 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $103.46 and a 1-year high of $181.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.18.
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.17. Target had a return on equity of 31.11% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $30.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Target Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.56%.
Target Company Profile
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
