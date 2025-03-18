Cozad Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 477,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,293,000 after buying an additional 53,763 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 443,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000,000 after buying an additional 23,922 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 165.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $93.54 on Tuesday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $84.26 and a 12-month high of $102.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.44.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

