Cozad Asset Management Inc. Has $1.09 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, one8zero8 LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000.

IWF stock opened at $370.35 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $315.24 and a 1-year high of $419.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $399.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $391.78. The firm has a market cap of $97.12 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.11.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

