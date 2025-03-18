Cozad Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,025 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 82.4% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its position in Netflix by 4,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $950.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $952.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $851.72. The company has a market cap of $406.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.91, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $542.01 and a one year high of $1,064.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Netflix from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $850.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Netflix from $850.00 to $960.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,016.78.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 2,682 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $973.00, for a total value of $2,609,586.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Strive Masiyiwa sold 2,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,007.87, for a total value of $2,835,138.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 288,103 shares of company stock worth $279,142,041 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

