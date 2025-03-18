Cozad Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 158,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 13,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 31.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 9.7% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VTHR opened at $250.50 on Tuesday. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $219.39 and a 1 year high of $272.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $262.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.09.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8612 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

