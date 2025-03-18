Cozad Asset Management Inc. Buys 412 Shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Financial Group grew its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 12,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 20,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Core Equity ETF alerts:

Capital Group Core Equity ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CGUS opened at $33.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.96. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 0.93. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $29.63 and a 12-month high of $36.75.

About Capital Group Core Equity ETF

The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.