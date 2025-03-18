Cousins Properties Incorporated Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:CUZ)

Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 18th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%.
Cousins Properties has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years. Cousins Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 272.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Cousins Properties to earn $2.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.1%.
Cousins Properties Stock Up 0.6 %
CUZ traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $29.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,222,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,095. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.16. Cousins Properties has a 12-month low of $21.58 and a 12-month high of $32.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.28.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised Cousins Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Cousins Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. KeyCorp raised Cousins Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Cousins Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cousins Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.89.
Cousins Properties Company Profile
Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.
