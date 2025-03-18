Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Sells 370 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lessened its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,339 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STX. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 177.9% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 403 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on STX shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up from $144.00) on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.56.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

STX opened at $90.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.35 and a 200 day moving average of $99.06. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $82.31 and a fifty-two week high of $115.32.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 52.65%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

