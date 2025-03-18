Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Purchases New Stake in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 30,765 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $243,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SunCoke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $1,873,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 1,881,950.0% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 37,641 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 37,639 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in SunCoke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $469,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,030,196 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,023,000 after acquiring an additional 44,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SXC opened at $9.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.96. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.47 and a 1-year high of $12.82. The stock has a market cap of $762.96 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.98.

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 4.95%. As a group, analysts forecast that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

