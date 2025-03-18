Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Purchases New Stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $307,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 163,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Atmus Filtration Technologies by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 5,851 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in Atmus Filtration Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $502,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmus Filtration Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Atmus Filtration Technologies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

ATMU opened at $37.00 on Tuesday. Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $45.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.52. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Atmus Filtration Technologies (NYSE:ATMU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Atmus Filtration Technologies had a return on equity of 120.81% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $406.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.24 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. Atmus Filtration Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

About Atmus Filtration Technologies

(Free Report)

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc designs, manufactures, and sells filtration products under the Fleetguard brand name in North America, Europe, South America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company offers fuel filters, lube filters, air filters, crankcase ventilation, hydraulic filters, coolants, and fuel additives, as well as other chemicals; and fuel water separators and other filtration systems to original equipment manufacturers, dealers/distributors, and end-users.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ATMU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmus Filtration Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.