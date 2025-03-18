Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC Purchases 20,061 Shares of FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP)

Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Free Report) by 77.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,933 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,061 shares during the quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC’s holdings in FTAI Infrastructure were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in FTAI Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in FTAI Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in FTAI Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,000. Castellan Group purchased a new position in FTAI Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in FTAI Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FTAI Infrastructure stock opened at $5.27 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.86. The company has a market cap of $599.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.52. FTAI Infrastructure Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.73 and a 12-month high of $10.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. FTAI Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently -4.36%.

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

